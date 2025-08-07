Mother dies after jumping into Stone Mountain lake to save daughter despite not knowing how to swim

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A mother of four who didn’t hesitate to rescue her daughter who fell into a lake has died.

Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter reported on the rescue and search for Maria Elvia during WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. on Saturday.

According to a GoFundMe, Elvia and her children went for a walk at Stone Mountain Park. They found a rock near the lake to stand on while searching for Elvia’s husband.

That’s when family members say 9-year-old Clara, her youngest daughter, slipped into the lake.

Elvia jumped into the lake to rescue Clara, despite not knowing how to swim herself.

Both mother and daughter began to struggle, so Elvia’s son jumped into the lake and was able to rescue his sister. But Elvia had been swept away.

Stone Mountain Police Department spokesperson John Bankhead told Kleinpeter that Elvia had been pulled from the water and officers performed CPR.

Family members later confirmed that she was rushed to the ICU and later died.

Another of Elvia’s daughters started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for her funeral and to ship her body back to her home country, as she wished. You can click here to donate.

