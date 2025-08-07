Hundreds of Delta contractors to be laid off next month

ATLANTA — Hundreds of contractors at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will be terminated next month.

Ground handling services company Unifi Aviation, which is based in Atlanta, says Delta Air Lines has terminated its contract with them.

According to a filing with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN), Unifi plans to lay off 379 people on Sept. 30.

The company provides commissary services at the Atlanta airport, overseeing the preparation and transportation of prepackaged food and beverages for flights.

Those impacted include 113 assembly agents, 118 drivers and nearly 150 others.

“The affected employees at this facility are not represented by a union, and they do not have any bumping rights,” the WARN filing reads.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to both Delta and Unifi Aviation for comments.

