Ft. Stewart active shooting: 5 shot, suspect in custody

FORT STEWART, Ga. — Multiple people were wounded in an active shooting situation at Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield on Wednesday.

Five soldiers were shot, a spokesperson said on the post’s Facebook page. The suspected shooter has been apprehended, they said.

“All soldiers were treated on-site and moved to Winn Army Community Hospital for further treatment,” they said. “There is no active threat to the community.”

This is a developing story.

The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area was locked down at 11:04 a.m. and law enforcement responded the scene.

People were told to lock down facilities immediately, stay inside and close and lock all windows and doors. All gates have been closed.

The White House press secretary said on X that President Donald Trump had been briefed on the shooting, and they are monitoring the situation.

The FBI Atlanta said its Savannah office is aware of the situation and is coordinating with Army officials.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp also shared a statement, saying the victims remain in his heart and prayers.

“I’m heartbroken to see the news of an active shooter incident at Fort Stewart today,” Sen. Raphael Warnock wrote on X. “I’m monitoring the situation closely and join all of Georgia as we pray for the safety of our servicemembers, staff, and their families.”

Republican U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, who represents the area, and Rep. Mike Collins have also shared statements, saying they are praying for those affected.

Georgia’s Fort Stewart is located primarily in Liberty and Bryan counties about 40 miles outside of Savannah and is the largest Army installation east of the Mississippi River. The home of the 3rd Infantry Division covers approximately 280,000 acres.

