Dale Murphy’s restaurant at Cobb Galleria to close next week

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta Braves legend Dale Murphy confirmed this week that his restaurant at the Cobb Galleria Centre will be closing.

Murph’s opened in 2017. But with the Cobb Galleria undergoing a massive renovation and expansion, the restaurant will close after Aug. 12.

"With the renovation of the Galleria Mall, there doesn’t appear to be a future for Murph’s. We’ve had a great run and it’s been a blast!" Murphy wrote on Instagram. “Thank you so much to all of you who have made it so successful and have supported us all these years.”

Channel 2 Action News has been following for months the developments around the Cobb Galleria’s renovation and expansion project.

For years, the Galleria specialty shops were a popular destination.

“This was the mall, the shopping area to go to. High-end stores, high-end food,” CEO Charlie Beirne told Channel 2 Cobb County in May.

Beirne said foot traffic has drastically slowed down over the years due to online shopping. The Galleria will now move forward with a new look and make room for more outdoor space, a new hotel and more.

With the renovations though, all of the specialty shops closed at the end of May. A representative for the Cobb Galleria Centre said they are working with the tenants to help them find new retail spaces.

As for Murphy, while his restaurant is closing, he said you will still see him around the area.

“People have asked what this means for our MVP Experiences… they may look a little different without Murph’s but they aren’t going anywhere! Watch our social media in October/November for our 2026 dates," Murphy wrote.

