Specialty shops to close as Cobb Galleria undergoes massive renovation

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Specialty shops that have been at the Cobb Galleria for decades are closing.

At its prime, the Galleria specialty shops were booming.

“This was the mall, the shopping area to go to. High-end stores, high-end food,” said Charlie Beirne, CEO of the Cobb Galleria Centre.

A lot has changed over the past few decades.

“With online shopping and things of that nature, I think it just dwindled down,” Beirne said.

“I’ve been here for seven years, but the shop was established in 1993,” said Sophia David, owner of Galleria Newstand.

Seven days a week, David has opened the doors of her gift shop to customers, offering unique souvenirs, pastries, and more.

“I really was looking forward to being elevated to the next chapter, but they’ve closed that door on us, which is very painful,” David said.

“It certainly has bittersweet moments, and understandable, however, with the business model, the traffic is not there,” Beirne said.

The Galleria is now moving with the times, making room for outdoor courtyards and gardens, a new hotel, and much more.

“We will be able to attract more trade corporate convention shows, which will add to the economic impact of this campus,” Beirne said.

The convention center will also have a new look.

“Upgrades to the ballrooms, upgrades to the exhibit halls. New painting. New carpeting. Everything is going to be new. I know it’s going to be a game changer for the area. It’s only going to complement what’s already here with the Battery, the Braves, the Cumberland mall,” Beirne said.

Beirne said he hopes to continue working with David by offering her to sell her coffee and pastries at trade shows.

David said COVID-19 hit her business hard, and recovering has been a challenge. She said she is looking to relocate her gift shop. She just needs an investor.

“The relocation, we are just waiting for the finances. We tried to talk to our commissioners, we tried to talk to minority business entities, but we can’t find help. We really need people to come through for us because we are here to work,” David said.

The massive renovation and expansion project will break ground later this year.

All specialty shops will close on May 31, 2025, they are offering blowout sales before the official closure.

