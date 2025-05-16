‘He preyed on 5-year-olds’: Father demands accountability after teacher arrested

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County father is demanding accountability after his 5-year-old daughter’s teacher was arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching students in the classroom.

Brandon Hill, 29, was charged with simple battery and felony child cruelty for incidents that allegedly occurred in March at Trip Elementary School involving at least two kindergarten students.

He was arrested May 5 and bonded out shortly afterwards when he posted a $6,000 bond, according to court records.

“He preyed on 5-year-olds knowing that they wouldn’t make a sound,” said Brad Miller, father of one victim and a teacher himself. “He prayed on the ones that can’t stand up for themselves.”

Miller said he was initially told the contact was minor, just petting on the head. However, he said surveillance video he watched revealed more disturbing behavior.

“He starts stroking her on the head, and then he goes down her back. Then he grabs her and pulls her into his chest for over five minutes,” Miller said. “It’s been so frustrating to see things get swept under or things ignored where they’re saying my daughter getting fondled and touched for over five minutes is acceptable.”

TRENDING STORIES:

After reviewing the video himself, Miller said he and his wife met with the principal to follow up.

“Her response to my wife and I was, ‘Oh, I must not have watched it that far,’” he said.

A Gwinnett County Public Schools spokesperson confirmed an open investigation but said they are unable to share specific details. A spokesperson said:

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff remains the district’s top priority. As soon as we became aware of the allegations, we acted swiftly and followed all state and district-mandated protocols. Police, the Georgia Department of Human Services Division of Family and Children Services, and our Human Resources Division were immediately notified, and investigations were launched. The teacher was promptly removed from the classroom and did not return to the school.”

Attorney Mitch Skandalakis, representing the Miller family, criticized the school’s communication with parents, referencing a March 31 email from the principal that only mentioned “a staffing change” in the I-Ready Specials Lab.

“They send out this ridiculous email saying there’s been a staffing change,” Skandalakis said. “Then they allow him to resign, versus firing him, which allows him to keep his teaching credentials with the State Board of Education.”

No additional charges have been filed against Hill. Miller urged other parents to come forward if their children experienced similar incidents.

“My hope going forward is if your kindergartner, your child, was touched, everybody comes forward,” Miller said.

Miller and Skandalakis set up an email account at justicefortripkindergarten@gmail.com for parents with more information to report information.

Anyone who would like to reach Gwinnett County Schools Police about the investigation can call (770) 513-6715.

©2025 Cox Media Group