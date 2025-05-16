Risk of severe storms ahead for early morning Saturday

A line of storms approaching as we head through the night will hit northwest Georgia around 3-4 a.m. Saturday then move into the metro Atlanta around 5 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This line of storms is going to bring with it the risk of some embedded severe storms. They will weaken a bit as they push through the metro area.

The primary risk with the early Saturday morning is for damaging wind gusts that could take down trees, tree limbs and powerlines.

There is also the possibility of some hail with some of the stronger storms. And there is a low risk of a brief tornado, mainly in northwest Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 will be tracking these storms LIVE on Channel 2.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group