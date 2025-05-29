Store owners disappointed they won’t be part of renovated Cobb Galleria Centre

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Some business owners who are closing their shops at the Cobb Galleria Centre to make room for a massive expansion say they are being left out of the bigger plan.

Some of those owners told Channel 2’s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that they didn’t receive a relocation plan or financial transition assistance.

They say they want to return when renovations are complete.

The CEO of the Cobb Galleria Centre says foot traffic has drastically slowed down due to online shopping.

For decades, The Warm Front at the Cobb Galleria has created some of the most unique baby showers.

“We specialize in customizing and personalizing your baby shower,” The Warm Front owner Vivian Brown said.

A few doors down, Design Faze Boutique has offered high-end gowns and jewelry to customers for nearly 20 years. “A lot of times I dress them from head to toe,” Design Faze Boutique owner Tijuana Faison said.

Not far from the boutique is the MCM Holistic Healthcare Center.

All of the specialty shops are closing to make room for the redevelopment and expansion of the Cobb Galleria Centre.

“I feel very sad about the situation, my clients too, because they need the service, ”MCM Holistic Healthcare Center owner Mariela Cedeno said.

“It is upsetting because I would like to be a part of the new renovations with the hotel,” Faison said.

“We felt that it was the death of our business,” Brown said. “We had invested everything, only hoping for a brighter day.”

Brown and other business owners said they found out they won’t be a part of the new plan last October.

“We knew that it was going to be a huge renovation, so we invested everything we have to hold on so we could be prepared to move on with the new vision,” Brown said.

They say finding a new space is nearly impossible.

“I have been looking around but everything is not in my budget,” Cedeno said.

“I’m hoping I can get an investor, an angel investor would be wonderful,” Brown said.

A representative for the Cobb Galleria Centre issued a statement saying:

“We are collaborating with tenants on their next steps and providing resources to help them find new retail spaces. We value the dedication our merchants have shown and look forward to supporting their future success.”

©2025 Cox Media Group