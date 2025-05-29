Double shooting leaves 1 dead in Southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a double shooting that has left one man dead.

It happened just after 8 p.m. along Campbellton Road SW.

Police said one man died from his injuries while another was alert, conscious, and breathing.

Channel 2 Action News has a crew headed to the scene.

We’ll have LIVE UPDATES on this shooting on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2025 Cox Media Group