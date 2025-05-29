Double shooting leaves 1 dead in Southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a double shooting that has left one man dead.
It happened just after 8 p.m. along Campbellton Road SW.
Police said one man died from his injuries while another was alert, conscious, and breathing.
Channel 2 Action News has a crew headed to the scene.
We’ll have LIVE UPDATES on this shooting on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Todd and Julie Chrisley released from federal prison after pardon from President Trump
- Former Kool & the Gang member dies in car crash in Mableton
- Marietta hotel fined women hundreds for smoking, but they say other activities tripped sensors
©2025 Cox Media Group