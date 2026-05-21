Flooding in Atlanta: Crews clear drains, prep ahead of more storms

ATLANTA — Crews across the metro area are cleaning up after the massive flooding while trying to prepare for the next storm.

They went to drain after drain, taking off manhole covers, clearing the muck and debris to make sure it flows smoothly.

Why there is only so much they can do LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management was busy at work the day after a flash flood.

“We are working, like you’re seeing right now, with crews removing debris in our storm drains that’ll allow water to flow,” Watershed Commissioner Greg Eyerly Told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna.

Eyerly says Wednesday’s storm overwhelmed the current system’s capability, overflowing drains and stranding people and cars.

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