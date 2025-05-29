4 people shot at Southwest Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating what led to four people being shot at a Southwest Atlanta gas station.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of Cascade Road SW.

When police arrived at the scene, they found three people with gunshot wounds. They were all alert, conscious and breathing.

A fourth person arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound, who is also tied to this incident.

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into WSB Tonight for the latest on this developing story.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2025 Cox Media Group