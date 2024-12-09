Sugar Bowl: How to get tickets for Georgia’s quarterfinal game in College Football Playoff

ATHENS, Ga. — After they defeated Texas in the SEC Championship Game, the Georgia Bulldogs punched their ticket to the College Football Playoff.

The committee rewarded Georgia with the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye. Georgia will now get a couple of weeks of rest before it travels to New Orleans to play in the Sugar Bowl quarterfinal.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Bulldogs won’t know their opponent until No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 10 Indiana play on Dec. 20. But it’s not too early for Dawg Nation to start making plans to attend the game, starting with how to get tickets.

The Sugar Bowl is already sold out, but officials say fans can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster’s Verified Resale website.

As of Sunday, the cheapest single ticket on Ticketmaster is around $201 and the cheapest pair of tickets are around $213 each in the upper deck. If you want to sit closer to the field, you’re looking at tickets starting at $325.

The University of Georgia Athletic Association website is partnered with SeatGeek, where tickets are starting off around $172. You can also try other secondary market sites such as Stubhub, TickPick or Vivid Seats.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group