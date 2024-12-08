College football bowl schedule: Georgia Tech accepts invitation to Birmingham Bowl

ATLANTA — After it produced another winning season under head coach Brent Key, Georgia Tech is going bowling.

On Sunday, the Yellow Jackets accepted an invitation to the Birmingham Bowl, according to the Atlantic Coast Conference. The game will kickoff on Dec. 27 at either Noon or 3:30 p.m. eastern based on the rest of the bowl game schedule.

Their opponent has not been announced yet, but it will be a team from either the Southeastern Conference or American Athletic Conference.

Georgia Tech finished the regular season 7-5 and 5-3 in ACC conference play, including an upset over a top-5 Miami team. The Yellow Jackets nearly knocked off their rival Georgia in an eight overtime thriller on Nov. 29.

This will be the first time since the 2013 and 2014 seasons that Georgia Tech will play in back-to-back bowl games. Last year, the team capped off Key’s first year with a 30-17 win over UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl.

