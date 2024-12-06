Georgia Tech football coach, athletic director get 5-year contract extensions

ATLANTA — Fresh off of the most successful regular season in several years, Georgia Tech Head Football Coach Brent Key and Athletic Director J. Batt are getting new, five-year contracts for the holidays.

The Yellow Jackets are headed to a bowl game this December on the heels of a 7-5 regular season and a tie for third place in the ACC at 5-3. The Jackets had upset wins over previously 4th-ranked Miami and took 7th-ranked Georgia to eight overtimes the day after Thanksgiving before losing 44-42.

Key became the interim head coach during the 2022 season and was named the school’s 21st head coach to begin the 2023 season. His record as a first-time head coach is 18-15 and that success has led to a national top-20 recruiting class heading into 2025.

“I’d like to thank the GTAA Board of Trustees, President Cabrera and Athletic Director J. Batt for their belief and unrivaled support of our football program,” Key said. “I am so proud and grateful to work with incredible coaches, staff and student-athletes every single day and to represent the Georgia Tech community as its head football coach. Together, we’re building something special and I’m looking forward to continuing to work to return Tech football to where it belongs.”

Batt was hired in 2022 from Alabama and is Tech’s 10th Athletic Director. He hired Key and basketball coach Damon Stoudamire to lead the school’s marquee athletic programs forward in a fast-changing college sports environment.

The Yellow Jackets will find out their bowl destination on Sunday, December 8th after the College Football playoff committee announces their games.

