Steven Tyler’s voice permanently damaged, Aerosmith cancels Atlanta concert

ATLANTA — Aerosmith will no longer be coming to State Farm Arena this fall.

Months after the band rescheduled its Atlanta tour date for Oct. 11, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers announced this weekend that they are retiring from touring.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Aerosmith says Steven Tyler’s voice has been permanently damaged by a vocal cord injury last year that postponed the original Atlanta date. The band says he spent months trying to get his voice back to where it was.

“As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other,” the band wrote. “Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision — as a band of brothers — to retire from the touring stage.”

Aerosmith said it has been the “honor of our lives” to share their music with the fans for the last 50 years.

Fans who purchased tickets to the Atlanta show through Ticketmaster will receive automatic refunds. Fans who bought theirs on third-party resale sites will need to reach out to that company for more details.

TRENDING STORIES:

Aerosmith formed as band in Boston in 1970 with Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford. The band released its debut self-title album in 1973 which featured the band’s signature “Dream On.” The single wouldn’t become a top-10 hit until it was reissued in 1975.

Other notable hits from the band includes “Dude (Looks Like a Lady),” “Love in an Elevator,” “Janie’s Got a Gun” and “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” from the Armageddon soundtrack.

Throughout their 54-year history, the band has won four Grammy Awards for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted Aerosmith in 2001. More than a decade later, the Songwriters Hall of Fame inducted Tyler and Perry.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group