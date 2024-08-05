Hurricane Debby to make landfall early Monday

Hurricane Debby will make landfall on Monday and parts of Georgia will be impacted.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says Hurricane Debby will make landfall on Monday morning near Florida’s Big Bend.

Monahan says that once Debby makes landfall, its winds are expected to weaken over land.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking Debby’s path, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Here is what you need to know for Monday:

Areas in South Georgia, Florida and even in the Carolinas will see days of heavy rainfall

Potentially catastrophic flooding is expected in these areas

Showers and breezy weather will impact parts of north Georgia early this week. Most widespread rain will be well east of Atlanta.

Debby will stall and drift around the southeast later this week. Potential for more widespread rain in north Georgia late this week.

