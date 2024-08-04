Father helping his daughter move out from abusive relationship shot by her ex-boyfriend

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a man shot his ex-girlfriend’s father while he was trying to move his daughter’s stuff out of her apartment.

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday along West Lake Drive.

Police said the victim was helping his daughter move out of a home she shared with an abusive boyfriend.

The father had come back to get the remainder of his daughter’s stuff when David Willkinson confronted the father and shot him multiple times.

Officers said Willkinson was still at the home when they got there and he was taken into custody. Charges against Willkinson are currently pending.

