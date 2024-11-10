Special delivery! GA deputies help deliver baby girl

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — Three Georgia deputies went above and beyond the call of duty to help with a special delivery.

It all happened over a year ago. In the early morning of November 7, 2023, Oconee County deputies received a 911 call from a woman in labor.

Oconee County Dep. Argueta, Cpl. Ogan and Sgt. Dorsey jumped into action and arrived at the home. The sheriff’s office said the trio provided support by keeping the mother calm as she delivered her baby girl, Layla.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office celebrated Layla’s first birthday. Layla’s mother and father not only shared some donuts but smiles and hugs, too.

“Happy 1st Birthday, Layla,” the sheriff’s office said.

