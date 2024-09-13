1 dead, 1 injured after shootout near Spalding County Courthouse

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Griffin police are investigating a shooting that occurred near the Spalding County Courthouse on Friday.
Officers said one person was killed and another person was injured.
The two people involved in the shooting knew each other prior to Friday’s shootout.
The courthouse is a short distance away from several businesses.
Police said there is currently no threat to the public.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Inv. Powell at rpowell@cityofgriffin.com
