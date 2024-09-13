1 dead, 1 injured after shootout near Spalding County Courthouse

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Griffin police are investigating a shooting that occurred near the Spalding County Courthouse on Friday.

Officers said one person was killed and another person was injured.

The two people involved in the shooting knew each other prior to Friday’s shootout.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The courthouse is a short distance away from several businesses.

Police said there is currently no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Inv. Powell at rpowell@cityofgriffin.com

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘I thought I lost my son'; mother wants the driver held responsible in hit-and-run Lewis was driving herself and stopped at the crosswalk when she saw the accident. She said the hit-and-run driver was going at least 20 mph.

©2024 Cox Media Group