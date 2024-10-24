Man accused of driving over, injuring pedestrian in Griffin turns himself in

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A man has been arrested after Georgia State Patrol said he ran over someone in his truck.

Troopers identified the suspect as 26-year-old Francis German of Griffin. He was spotted working in Florida and then returned to Georgia to turn himself into Griffin police.

At the time of the incident, German was at a stop light driving a 2019 GMC Sierra when a pedestrian fell in front of his truck on Hill Street.

Once the light turned green, German moved forward, driving over the pedestrian on the ground, troopers said.

German is cooperating with the police, according to GSP.

Troopers said theunidentified pedestrian sustained significant injuries.

