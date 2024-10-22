Search is on for driver who hit, seriously injured person who fell in front of truck

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A person suffered serious injuries after they were struck in a hit-and-run in Griffin on Monday.

The Georgia State Patrol confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a pedestrian fell in front of a pickup truck that was stuck at a light on Hill Street.

Once the light turned green, the driver moved forward, driving over the pedestrian on the ground, troopers said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The driver of the truck sped away and authorities are continuing to search for them.

Troopers said the pedestrian sustained significant injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group