Search is on for driver who hit, seriously injured person who fell in front of truck

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A person suffered serious injuries after they were struck in a hit-and-run in Griffin on Monday.
The Georgia State Patrol confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a pedestrian fell in front of a pickup truck that was stuck at a light on Hill Street.
Once the light turned green, the driver moved forward, driving over the pedestrian on the ground, troopers said.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The driver of the truck sped away and authorities are continuing to search for them.
Troopers said the pedestrian sustained significant injuries.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 7 suspects take over dead man’s home with body still inside, live off his money
- ‘They’re hurt:’ 26-year-old mother of 4 murdered at Gwinnett apartment complex
- Suspect arrested after mother of 4 murdered in Gwinnett
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group