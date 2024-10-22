Spalding County

Search is on for driver who hit, seriously injured person who fell in front of truck

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Georgia State Patrol

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A person suffered serious injuries after they were struck in a hit-and-run in Griffin on Monday.

The Georgia State Patrol confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a pedestrian fell in front of a pickup truck that was stuck at a light on Hill Street.

Once the light turned green, the driver moved forward, driving over the pedestrian on the ground, troopers said.

The driver of the truck sped away and authorities are continuing to search for them.

Troopers said the pedestrian sustained significant injuries.

