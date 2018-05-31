Police release surveillance video of gunman wanted in deadly shooting

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - The City of South Fulton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in trying to find the gunman that shot and killed two teens and left another injured.
Police released dramatic video showing the gunman opening fire a home on Twin Lakes Circle around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.
Investigators found 16-year-old Grant Payton and 19-year-old Tyree Johnson dead. They also found a 15-year-old who was shot, but survived.
Donese Gordon said her son was a Creekside High School student who had just started his first job at Chick-fil-A.
"He was so excited about getting that job," she said. "He was so happy."
Payton was shot and killed at his best friend’s house early Tuesday morning. The boys had been friends since they were 6 years old, Gordon said.
Police were at the scene for more than 10 hours. Detectives wrapped up their on-scene investigation just after 12 p.m. and are being tight-lipped about their investigation.
"We don't have a motive at this time," Partrena Smith with South Fulton police said.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
