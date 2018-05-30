0 Shots fired into home near where 2 teens killed in triple shooting

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are back near the scene of a shooting 24 hours after two teens were killed and another injured in South Fulton County.

Channel 2 Action News learned that someone fired shots into a home on One Lake Way sometime overnight Wednesday.

Neighbors told Channel 2's Audrey Washington they believe the shooting was in retaliation.

On Tuesday, 16-year-old Grant Payton and 19-year-old Tyree Johnson were killed in the shooting. A 15-year-old was also shot, but survived.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones spoke to Payton’s mother, who said the teen just started a new job at Chick-fil-A.

"He was so excited about getting that job," she said. "He was so happy."

Payton was shot and killed at his best friend’s house early Tuesday morning. The boys had been friends since they were 6 years old, Gordon said.

"He wasn't in a gang. He didn't sell drugs," Gordon said. "He wasn't just hanging out in somebody's neighborhood. He was in another parent's house."

She said her son and his friend had gone to McDonald's and were returning home when the gunmen drove up. She says the gunmen ordered them to give up their money and then opened fire.

Police could not tell us if they have any suspects or a description of the shooter or shooters.

Neighbors believe latest shooting was retaliatory. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/G2BYxtEYRd — Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) May 30, 2018

Police say someone shot up a house, near scene of yesterday's, deadly triple shooting. I'm getting details, now.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/JC1db1uyPt — Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) May 30, 2018

