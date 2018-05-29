Family trip turns terrifying when copperhead snake bites 6-year-old boy

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A family trip to Lake Burton over the weekend turned terrifying for a Fulton County family after a copperhead snake bit their 6-year-old son, Ford.
He was throwing rocks near the water and some bushes when he said he got too close to the hidden two-foot-long snake.
"I didn't know it, but the snake was inside the bush, and the snake popped out, and it bit me on the pinky," Ford told Channel 2 Action News.
Ford was rushed to the hospital and needed 9 bags of anti-venom because the swelling kept increasing, family told Channel 2's Matt Johnson.
The child is now in recovery, waiting for the moment to play with his friends again.
