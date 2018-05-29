2 dead in triple shooting in South Fulton County

The South Fulton Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that left two dead Tuesday morning.
We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene for updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
According to police, the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Two Lakes Circle just before 1 a.m.
A male juvenile is stable and two adult males died, police said.
