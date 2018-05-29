  • Woman critical after fire rips through townhome

    By: Audrey Washington

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A fire ripped through a town home in Gwinnett County leaving a woman in critical condition.

    Channel 2’s Audrey Washington learned that crews were called to the home before 3 a.m. Tuesday at the home on the 900 block of Summer Place NW in Norcross. 

    Firefighters were able to knock down the flames in about half an hour.

    The woman was found unconscious and was rushed to the hospital. 

    We’re hearing from fire officials about where the victim was found inside the home, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman critical after fire rips through townhome

  • Headline Goes Here

    Large coyote spotted in Gwinnett neighborhood in broad daylight

  • Headline Goes Here

    Photo captures Braves fan holding umbrella over JROTC cadet in rain

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teenager killed on basketball court over a football, witnesses say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman charged after dog left in car for 5 hours dies