Woman critical after fire rips through townhome

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A fire ripped through a town home in Gwinnett County leaving a woman in critical condition.
Channel 2’s Audrey Washington learned that crews were called to the home before 3 a.m. Tuesday at the home on the 900 block of Summer Place NW in Norcross.
Firefighters were able to knock down the flames in about half an hour.
The woman was found unconscious and was rushed to the hospital.
This is what's left of the townhouse fire that sent a woman to the hospital in critical condition.— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) May 29, 2018
