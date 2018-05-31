ATLANTA - Severe Weather Team 2 says fewer areas of rain are in the forecast Thursday.
But that being said, there will still be downpours, gusty winds and lightning in the storms that develop.
“Scattered rain on tap today through the weekend,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said.
Walls said the weekend will be hot, with high temperatures pushing 90.
“Sunday, a cold front swings through,” Walls said. ‘The work week starts off beautifully, with lower humidity and highs in the low-to-mid 80s.”
There should be a good bit of sunshine, too.
WHAT YOU CAN GET ONLY BY WATCHING CHANNEL 2 ACTION NEWS
- Updated hi-resolution models showing when and where the heaviest downpours develop this afternoon
- Timing when 90s arrive
- Tracking our next cold front
- When lower humidity and a rain-free forecast arrives
RAINFALL TOTALS
Helen, Georgia, received just shy of 1 foot of rain since Sunday, the highest amount anywhere in the state.
Sautee has received 9.75 inches and Rabun Gap nearly 9 inches. Atlanta has received 1.01 inches.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}