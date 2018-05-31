Part of Roswell Road closed in both directions due to police activity

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A busy road in North Fulton County is closed due to police activity.
“At the time, officers are speaking with the subject,” police spokesman Sgt. Sam Worsham said without confirming details about the police activity.
Authorities say Roswell Road is closed in both directions from Hammond Road to Hildebrand Road.
Active police scene - Roswell Rd from Hammond to Hildebrand closed in both directions. Please avoid area.— Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) May 31, 2018
Everyone is asked to avoid the area.
MARTA also reported delays for its buses
Route 5/87: Due to police activity in the area of Hammond Dr & Roswell Rd, buses are being rerouted & are experiencing some delays.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) May 31, 2018
We have a reporter and photographer headed to the scene to learn more information about this developing situation. WATCH Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}