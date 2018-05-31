  • Police: Arrest warrants secured in 2016 killing of woman found naked in park

    ATLANTA - Only Channel 2 Action News has learned that Atlanta Police has secured arrest warrants for a man they say murdered a woman found dead in a park in 2016.

    Bridget Shiel was found dead in Oakland City Park in Atlanta the morning of May 31, 2016.

    Police say Shiel's body was found riddled with bullets. A 911 call came in to the department around 1:06 a.m.

    Sources tell Channel 2’s Nefertiti Jaquez the man accused of killing her is already in prison on another murder charge.

     

