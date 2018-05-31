Police: Arrest warrants secured in 2016 killing of woman found naked in park

ATLANTA - Only Channel 2 Action News has learned that Atlanta Police has secured arrest warrants for a man they say murdered a woman found dead in a park in 2016.
#BREAKING: @Atlanta_Police has secured arrest warrants for a man they say murdered Bridget Shiel and left her body in a city park two years ago. APD plans on holding a news conference later today.

Bridget Shiel was found dead in Oakland City Park in Atlanta the morning of May 31, 2016.
Police say Shiel's body was found riddled with bullets. A 911 call came in to the department around 1:06 a.m.
Sources tell Channel 2’s Nefertiti Jaquez the man accused of killing her is already in prison on another murder charge.
Sources say, the man accused of killing her is already in prison on another murder charge.
