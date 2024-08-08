Fulton Co. faces renewed scrutiny over 2020 election, despite investigations clearing fraud claims

ATLANTA — The Georgia State Elections Board wants to reopen the investigation into Fulton County’s 2020 presidential election, despite warnings that doing so may be against the law.

Fulton County is currently preparing for the 2024 presidential election and already working at one of its early voting locations.

Earlier this year, an investigation found that Fulton County had improperly double-counted some votes, leading to a reprimand. The county thought the case was closed, but now the state board aims to revisit it.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot was there as the Fulton County Elections Board met Thursday, a day after the State Elections Board voted to ask the Attorney General to reopen an investigation into the 2020 presidential election.

Elliot spoke exclusively with Sherri Allen, the chair of the Fulton County Elections Board, who expressed her concerns about the move.

“I think it is unfair to the taxpayers to constantly have this issue, for more money to be appropriated for an issue that happened four years ago,” Allen said.

Georgia GOP Chair Josh McKoon, who has been pushing for this investigation, believes reopening the case is necessary to restore voter confidence, despite multiple state and federal investigations finding no massive voter fraud in Fulton.

“We want to make sure that we don’t have a repeat of 2020 in this sense, that when the election is over, that every vote says that is the result,” McKoon said.

Garland Favorito, the founder of VoterGA, thinks the state board has the authority to reopen investigations.

“The board has no adjudication authority. They are an investigative body. They can open and close investigations all day long,” Favorito said.

However, Allen argued that after four years, it’s time to move on.

“Fulton County has conducted 15 elections since the 2020 election. Fifteen. Without those issues, so to keep going back is trying to prevent Fulton County from moving forward,” she said.

The State Attorney General’s Office said it has not received any request from the State Elections Board at this time.

