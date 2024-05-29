Dems try to intervene in lawsuit brought by Rep. board of elections member over primary results

ATLANTA — There’s a back-and-forth going on when it comes to the results of the primaries in Fulton County. Now there are two dueling lawsuits over the results.

“On Election Night, and afterward during tabulation, Ms. (Julie) Adams and the other members of the board were allowed to observe the process. They’re not allowed to handle the ballots and then not allow any information as it relates to peoples’ identities,” political analyst Bill Crane told Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez.

After that, the board gets their questions answered and they vote to certify the election.

Republican Julie Adams was one of the five people who was appointed to the board.

She chose to abstain from voting, claiming she did not see all the voter information she requested.

As a result, Adams filed a lawsuit.

Fulton County sent Channel 2 Action News a statement, saying:

“A lawsuit has been filed by a Republican member of the Fulton County Board of Elections as during the May 28 meeting of the Fulton County Board of Registration & elections, staff provided extensive documentation to board members in order to answer their questions about the May 21 primary election. We are unable to provide comment regarding litigation related to specific documents.”

Democrats filed their own lawsuit to intervene in the process, which they point out can be viewed as an effort to influence voter confidence.

“There’s a certain faction within the Republican party that continues to cry and will continue to drive nothing else than to turn down, turn out by causing people to question the validity of the results,” Crane said.

Now, it will be up to a judge to decide either way.

Estevez reached out to Adams as well as her Republican colleague on that board for more clarification as to why she filed the lawsuit, but so far has not heard back.

