‘Drops me to the ground:’ South Fulton lieutenant describes moment he was injured during shootout

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton Police Lt. Charles Cook was shot five times during a shootout on Fulton Industrial Boulevard on April 18 while assisting another officer.

Lieutenant Cook, a shift commander, was on his way back to the office when he stopped to help Cpl. Zahir Muid, a Fulton County police officer, was attempting to arrest a suspect wanted on a warrant. During the arrest, the suspect opened fire, hitting Cook multiple times.

“When he tries to make the arrest, the perpetrator turns into me and it’s almost point-blank, starts shooting,” Cook recounted. “First round hits me in the shoulder, ground and drops me to the ground.”

Cook was shot in the arm, shoulder, back, lower hip, and left leg. Despite the severity of his injuries, Muid, who was also shot in the leg, managed to return fire, killing the suspect.

Muid then immediately turned his attention to Cook, using a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

Cook, who has experience as a medic, praised Muid’s quick response.

“His training kicked in, and he did a really good job. Obviously, the tourniquet saved my life, along with some great doctors…and my God,” Cook said.

Cook was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he underwent surgery. Doctors used six pints of blood and a pint of plasma to save him, leaving two bullets inside him.

Both officers received the Act of Valor Award from the City of South Fulton for their bravery during the incident. Cook hopes to return to light duty by the end of the year and eventually rejoin the SWAT team.

This is not the first time Cook has been shot in the line of duty. He was previously shot during a bank robbery in Union City in 2003 and was grazed by a bullet in a shootout a decade ago that took the life of South Fulton Detective Terence Green.

Despite the challenges, Cook remains determined to recover and continue serving.

“Every day is a mental game, so we work through that…everything’s good,” he said, highlighting his resilience and commitment to his role.

