City of South Fulton honors first responders

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Separate events are being held this week to honor local first responders in Atlanta, recognizing their bravery and service to the community.

The events, organized by J&V Cares, aim to show appreciation for law enforcement officers and emergency personnel, especially in light of recent challenges faced by first responders.

“We had a rough year for first responders and today will be about remembering those and understanding how difficult this job can be sometimes,” said Audraine Jackson, founder of J&V Cares.

Capt. Helio Garcia, of the City of South Fulton Police Department, was killed in April when a driver hit him head-on. His loss is deeply felt by the community.

“My heart is shattered,” said a family member, reflecting on Garcia’s dedication to his job and his love for what he did every day.

Lieutenant Charles Cook of the City of South Fulton Police Department survived a shooting on Fulton Industrial, and Cpl. Zahir Muid of the Fulton County Police Department worked to save his life.

“I was simply doing my job for what I was trained to do,” said Muid.

Deputy Chief Eddie Smith of the South Fulton Police Department praised Garcia’s leadership qualities, noting his courage, humility, and transparency.

The events also serve as a reminder of the approaching anniversary of 9/11, emphasizing the importance of recognizing the service of first responders.

