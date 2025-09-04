Officer recognized for heroic actions after shooting by Fulton Board of Commissioners

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Board of Commissioners honored Cpl. Zahir Muid on Wednesday for his heroic actions that saved the life of Lt. Charles Cook during a shooting in April.

Muid was recognized for his quick response in applying tourniquets to Cook’s arm after both officers were shot on Fulton Industrial Boulevard. This action was crucial in preventing Cook from bleeding to death.

Fulton County Police Chief Wade Yates praised Muid for his bravery and quick actions.

The shooting happened on April 18, when a suspect shot Cook in the arm, severing a major artery. Muid’s quick application of tourniquets minimized blood loss, a skill all Fulton County officers are trained in.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The officers returned fire, shooting and killing the suspect, later identified as Rashan Cofield, 29.

In a video shown at the ceremony, Dr. Jeremy Ackerman from Grady Emergency emphasized that without Muid’s immediate intervention, Cook would not have survived the trip to the hospital.

Muid’s actions have been widely recognized, earning him the title of 2025 Officer of the Year by ASIS International. He joined the Fulton County Police Department in 2024.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group