Garbage truck rolls down hill, hits car, bursts into flames in Smyrna area neighborhood

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County firefighters are working to determine what caused a garbage truck to crash into a car in a driveway and then burst into flames.

She sent in video of the garbage truck which was still had smoke coming from it following the wreck that happened around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to emergency crews, the truck lost control for some reason, rolled down the hill, hit a car outside the home and burst into flames.

The flames then set the car on fire.

One person was taken to an area hospital with minor burns. Firefighters said two workers were on board the garbage truck when it crashed. One was inside the truck, one was on the outside.

