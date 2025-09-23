1 killed, 2 suspects on the run in GA mall shooting, sheriff’s office says

AUGUSTA, Ga. — One person was killed in a shooting Tuesday at Augusta Mall, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

Video of the scene indicates that a fight escalated into gunshots, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials called it an “active shooter” at the shopping center earlier in the day. Richmond County Sheriff Eugene Brantley said in a news conference that as a fight at the mall that escalated when a gun was drawn.

“Today’s incident is yet another reminder of how quickly senseless violence can turn deadly,” Brantley said.

In addition to the gunshot victim, two others, “who suffered unrelated minor medical issues,” were taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said they currently have two subjects in custody and are searching for two more.

“One suspect was apprehended on mall property and another was caught while fleeing toward a nearby gas station by road patrol deputies,” officials said.

The sheriff’s office said a Marshal’s deputy immediately began CPR on the person who was shot while sheriff’s office “units secured entrances and exits to ensure those leaving the mall were checked before exiting the property.”

The mall is now closed until further notice.

No one involved has been identified by officials.

