Couple who stole $7K check out of mail also cashed $32K stolen check, police say

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators say a couple are suspects in two different mail theft and forgery cases out of Fairburn.
Police told Channel 2’s Alyssa Hyman they were able to connect the two cases after her report on the issue last week.
Joyce Bergman saw the story and called police to tell them that her stolen $32,000 check was mailed at the same post office around the same date.
"I’m an attorney and I had written this check on my attorney trust account to some clients that live in north Georgia,” Bergman said. “I wasn't concerned until a little over a week later. I got a call from my actual client saying, ‘When are you going to send that check.’”
Police walk Hyman through exactly how they think the criminals stole the mail and how they convinced the bank to give them the money, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
