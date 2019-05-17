Woman says she's out $7K after stranger deposited check from post office mailbox

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fairburn police are asking for your help identifying and finding two suspects that stole a check from a USPS mailbox.
Investigators believe the man and the woman stole Patricia Whitmore's $7,000 check she put in the mail. They said the duo deposited it at a Southwest Atlanta Wells Fargo branch.
"I always make sure I push it so it doesn't fall to the outsidem" said Patricia Whitmore, the victim in this case, who explained what happened.
Her warning to anyone who sends money in the mail, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
