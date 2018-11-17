Attorneys urge judge to vacate sentence in former officer's murder trial

ATLANTA - In 2016, a Fulton County jury convicted and sentenced former East Point police Officer Marcus Eberhart on murder charges in the death of Gregory Towns.
Prosecutors said Eberhart and another officer shocked Towns with a Taser more than a dozen times when he refused to walk to their patrol car.
Officers had been called because Towns had been accused of strangling his girlfriend. He ran when officers confronted him.
Now, Eberhart’s attorney is asking a judge to be the 13th juror and vacate the conviction. The attorney say the jury got it wrong.
