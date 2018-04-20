Security upped in Newnan ahead of planned neo-Nazi rally

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Barricades and fencing are now in place around a city park in Newnan as police prepare for Saturday’s rally by a Michigan-based neo-Nazi group.
City workers spent much of Thursday putting up the fences and laying out the barricades.
Somewhere between 50 and 100 members of a group called the National Socialist Movement will rally in the Greenville Street Park starting at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Demonstrators opposed to the neo-Nazis are also expected to gather but the number is uncertain.
More than 400 police officers and sheriff's deputies will be in and around the park to make sure there's no trouble.
We’re talking to local business owners who are removing valuable items from their office, just in case, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}