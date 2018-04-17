  • Counter protesters, business owners prepare to confront Neo Nazi rally this weekend

    By: Matt Johnson

    Updated:

    COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Days before a Neo Nazi rally in downtown Newnan, a group of counter protesters is vowing to show up and show strength in numbers.

    Channel 2's Matt Johnson learned police plan to close several streets downtown.

    The rally is set to happen about three blocks away but it's the square in downtown Newnan will be the most affected.

    Many businesses are closing out of fear and with counter protesters carrying signs, there's concern the two sides will clash.

    The Michigan-based Neo Nazi group known as the "National Socialist Movement" applied for and received a permit from the city of Newnan.

    Newnan police say more than 400 law enforcement officers will be at Greenville Street Park.

    Authorities are urging residents to stay away from the area between 3 and 5 p.m.

    "We cant let history repeat itself by being asked to ignore it," said Jesse Yates, a business owner who plans to keep his store open that day.

