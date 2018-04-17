0 WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments begin in Tex McIver murder trial

ATLANTA - Closing arguments are expected to get underway Tuesday in the trial of an attorney accused of murdering his wife.

Tex McIver has maintained the shooting was an accident.

On Monday, the Fulton County jury got a chance to see the SUV at the center of this case. They also had the opportunity to sit in the SUV, where Tex McIver admitted he shot his wife, from the backseat.

The state also called a few rebuttal witnesses to the stand as both sides wrapped up their testimony.

A state-hired sleep expert broke down his thoughts about McIver’s sleep disorder to the jurors.

As Channel 2 Action News previously reported, McIver claims he was asleep and then was jolted awake, the night of the shooting.

McIver claims he asked for his gun after he, his wife and a friend got off the downtown connector into a neighborhood he thought was unsafe. Then he claims to have fallen asleep with the gun in his lap.

Because of a sleep disorder called REM behavioral disorder, he said he pulled the trigger from the back seat by accident and killed his wife.

The expert who took the stand said based on the science, that wouldn't have been possible.

A defense doctor previously told jurors McIver suffers from confusional arousal, whereby patients act out their dreams.

After closing arguments, the jury will get its instructions and begin deliberations.

