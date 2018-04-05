  • Police warns metro Atlanta community about planned neo Nazi rally

    COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Newnan police are warning residents about a planned neo Nazi rally this month.

    Andy Knoles and his wife Katie moved their motorcycle shop to downtown Newnan six months ago.

    “It's just a very nice small town, quaint feel around here,” Katie said. 

    They never thought Big Foot Cycles would overlook a scheduled neo Nazi rally.

    Newnan police are warning businesses about an April 21 rally at Greenville Street Park scheduled by the National Socialist Movement.

    The Michigan based White Civil Rights organization has been labeled as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

    Residents are being told it could draw anywhere from 50-400 people.

