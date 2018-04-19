  • Feds: Famous rapper flew into Atlanta on private plane with nearly $1M worth of pot

    By: Mark Winne

    ATLANTA - Federal investigators say a local rapper was busted flying into Atlanta on a private plane with more than 440 pounds of marijuana valued at $840,000.

    Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne learned Terrell “Ralo” Davis is facing two counts of conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

    According to documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Davis was arrested at PDK Airport on Sunday. Then, on Wednesday, law enforcement swarmed a Southwest Atlanta apartment complex in connection with the investigation.

    An affidavit from an ATF agent alleges Davis is the leader of a criminal street gang called “Famerica,” and the raid was connected to their investigation into Davis and the gang.

