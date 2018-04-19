  • Authorities believe they have found body of teacher missing for 3 years

    By: Tom Regan

    DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Douglas County say they believe they have found the remains of a teacher reported missing three years ago.

    Larry Bolen was found Thursday near Interstate 20, about a mile east of Highway 5 exit.

    The 62-year-old Alexander High School literature teacher was set to retire at the end of 2015.

    Bolen's minivan was found in 2015 parked in a space at Hunter Park off Gurley Road.

    Principal Nathan Hand told Channel 2 Action News in 2015 that Bolen had talked about traveling and reconnecting with old friends during retirement.

    “He's put in 30 years here. He’s had a great successful career. I hope they know we are praying for him...," Hand said.

