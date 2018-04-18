  • DeKalb County School bus drivers plan to walk out over next few days, officials say

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County school officials want parents to be alert that some bus drivers may not be reporting to work over the next three days.

    In an email sent to parents, the school district says a walkout is expected this week and the district has a contingency plan in place. The email states DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Dr. R. Stephen Green has been meeting with drivers and is working to address their concerns.

    There will be no consequences to students if they arrive late as a result of the walkout. If a student misses a test or is late, the district says it will work to find time for the child to take the tests. 

    If any parent has transportation questions, they are advised to call the DeKalb County School District hotline at 678-676-1200.

