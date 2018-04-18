0 Guilty or Not? Tex McIver jury deliberations continue

ATLANTA - Jurors returned to the Fulton County courthouse Wednesday for a second day of deliberations in the murder trial of Claud “Tex” McIver.

The 12-person panel is reviewing 20 days of testimony from roughly 80 witnesses. McIver, 75, is charged with malice murder but jurors will have the opportunity to convict him on a lesser-included charge of felony involuntary manslaughter, which carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

McIver is accused of fatally shooting his wife, Diane, on September 25, 2016. The couple were coming home from a weekend at their ranch in Putnam County; Diane McIver’s best friend, Dani Jo Carter, was driving their Ford Expedition near Piedmont Park when Tex fired a bullet into his wife’s back. McIver said he was asleep in the back seat and shot the gun inadvertently.

Here's a list of the charges McIver is facing and the sentences associated with them:

1. FELONY MURDER (Mandatory Life sentence) (With or Without parole is at judge’s discretion)

1A. INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER (1-10 years in prison)



2. MALICE MURDER (Mandatory Life Sentence) (With or Without parole is at judge’s discretion)

2A. INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER (1-10 years in prison)



3. AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (1-20 years in prison)



4. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A FELONY (5 years tacked onto other sentence)



5. INFLUENCING A WITNESS (1-5 years in prison)



On any charge, but murder, the judge could also give McIver probation.

