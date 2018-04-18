  • Man charged with arson in stable fire that killed 24 horses

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    Updated:

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man is facing arson charges after a fire ripped through a stable and killed dozens of horses. 

    Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes was at a news conference Wednesday where Clayton County officials announced the arrest.

    Officials said Jonathan Espinoza-Vasquez got into an argument with his child’s mother, then went to her home and set the barn on fire. 

    The fire happened April 4 at a stable on Noah’s Ark Road.

    Twenty-four horses died and only one survived. 

    Neighbors said the fire was very large. 

    “We looked across the street and it was a big blaze, huge blaze,” said neighbor Karla Rosemond.

    Channel 2’s Tom Regan checked with the Georgia Department of Agriculture on fire safety requirements for stables. They said the only requirement is that a fire extinguisher must be in an accessible location.

    There are no requirements for sprinklers or smoke detectors.

