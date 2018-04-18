  • Man stabs deputy in bathroom of sheriff's office before being shot dead, officials say

    DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Douglas County Sheriff’s officials said a man entered the sheriff’s office Wednesday morning and went into the bathroom, then called 911 from inside.

    He called 911 and said he had been poisoned, said Sgt. Jesse Hambrick with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

    When a deputy went into the bathroom to respond, the man became combative.

    The deputy tried to use a Taser, but the man took out a knife and stabbing the deputy in the leg, Hambrick said.

    The deputy shot and killed the man, Hambrick said.

    The deputy is expected to be OK.

     

