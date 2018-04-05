24 horses die in massive stable fire

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Two dozen horses were killed in a massive stable fire and authorities said the flames spread so fast that there was no time to get them out.
The fire began Wednesday night at a private Clayton County stable on Noah’s Ark Road.
Channel 2’s Tom Regan learned that one horse escaped but 24 horses died.
“We looked across the street and it was a big blaze, huge blaze,” said neighbor Karla Rosemond.
We’re talking to the investigators looking into the cause of the fire, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
So sad. Two dozen horses killed in a massive stable fire south of Atlanta. One escaped. We're talking the investigators looking into the cause and I'll have a live report on Channel 2 Action News at 5pm. pic.twitter.com/CERNxdp9UB— Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) April 5, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}