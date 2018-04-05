  • 24 horses die in massive stable fire

    By: Tom Regan

    Updated:

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Two dozen horses were killed in a massive stable fire and authorities said the flames spread so fast that there was no time to get them out.

    The fire began Wednesday night at a private Clayton County stable on Noah’s Ark Road.

    Channel 2’s Tom Regan learned that one horse escaped but 24 horses died.

    “We looked across the street and it was a big blaze, huge blaze,” said neighbor Karla Rosemond.

    We’re talking to the investigators looking into the cause of the fire, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

